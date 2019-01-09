Fifth-ranked Dragons win sixth-straight game despite being shorthanded

Not even a key injury and an illness could put a damper Jefferson’s hot streak.
With starter Owen Parker still out with an ankle injury and the team’s top post player, Jacob Radaker, limited due to recent sickness, the fifth-ranked Dragons (12-5, 5-1 Region 8-AAA) rolled to their sixth-straight win with a 61-40 victory over rival Jackson County Tuesday at home.
“I feel really good about where we are,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said. “If we can get (Parker) healthy and we can get Jacob completely healthy … I feel like we’re headed in the right direction. We’ve just got to keep the sickness out and all those things that can come in and affect you.”
Jefferson again benefitted from a balanced scoring effort in collecting another win. Malaki Starks (10 points) was the only Dragon to reach double figures, but 12 Jefferson players scored against the Panthers.
Defense loomed large in this victory as the Dragons held Jackson County’s leading scorer, Kalib Clinton, to 12 points, and just four points in the second half.
“I think we did a better job on him in the second half,” Morris said, noting that his team limited Clinton’s second-chance opportunities after halftime.
Cam Shaw led Jackson County with 13 points. Jefferson was able to hold Jackson County outside-shooting threat, Kedric Zimmer, without a basket.
“(Shaw) is a really good player and (Zimmer) can shoot the lights out of it,” Morris said. “We did a really good job of not helping so much off of them and not freeing them up on 3-point shots.”
Morris also praised the defensive effort of guard Kam Robinson with his on-ball defense, which contributed to number of turnovers.
“That might have been one of the best defensive games he’s ever played … A lot of times that person that’s on the ball is the one that creates the turnover but he doesn’t always get the credit for the steal,” Morris said.
Jefferson began separating itself from Jackson County (9-8, 0-6) with an 11-0 first-quarter run that erased a 5-4 deficit and gave the Dragons a 15-5 lead.
After taking a 19-10 advantage after the first quarter, Jefferson reeled off the first nine points of the second quarter to build a 28-10 lead.
Starks later hit a 3-pointer, while Radaker scored back-to-back baskets, as part of a 7-2 spurt that put the Dragons ahead 37-16 at halftime.
Jefferson shut the door in the third quarter, building a 50-19 lead midway through the period after Starks scored on a put-back following three Jefferson offensive rebounds. The Dragons, who led by as many as 32 points, carried a 53-26 lead into the final period. Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter.
The Dragons move on to host Monroe Area Friday at 7:30 p.m. (the game was moved up an hour), having completed the first half of their region schedule.
Jackson County, which has dropped three games since winning a holiday tournament in Tennessee, travels to Johnson for a Thursday game (6:30 p.m.) and then to Hart County Friday (8:30 p.m.).
•JEFFERSON 59, HART CO. 54 (FRIDAY): The surging Jefferson boys’ basketball team picked up another win Friday, and it was one of the biggest of the season.
The ninth-ranked Dragons took down fourth-ranked Hart County 59-54 at home in region play, earning their fifth-straight victory. Coach Kevin Morris pointed to the other close games his team has played this year.
“That definitely paid off and helped us win that game because we’ve been in those situations before,” Morris said.
Spencer Darby led the team with 11 points, while Kam Robinson and Jacob Radaker each added 10 points.
Radaker reached double figures despite playing only 12 minutes. The junior center had been battling illness and didn’t practice all week.
Jefferson was without Owen Parker, who injured his ankle in the Dragons’ recent holiday tournament in Florida.
“We had some other people step up when those people kind of couldn’t go … It was one of those good team wins where you feel good about everybody,” Morris said.
On the strength of a 21-12 second-quarter run, the Dragons jumped ahead 32-21 at the half, though they only led by a basket at the end of the third quarter after only scoring four points in the period.
“Just being in those close games, we didn’t panic or anything like that,” Morris said.
After Hart County pulled within a point at 49-48 in the fourth quarter, Jefferson worked its lead back up to nine points with baskets from Donsha Gaither and Malaki Starks and four free throws from Daniel Parker.
“It’s a game of runs and we’ve just got to make sure we handle their runs and make sure our runs are a little bit better than theirs,” Morris said. “We were able to do that and came out with a big, big win.”
Gaither later scored on a run-out layup just before the buzzer for the game’s final points.
The Bulldogs only shot 10-of-19 from the foul line (10-for-19). Jefferson shot 9-for-11 from the free throw line.
The Dragons held Hart County to a 38.5 shooting night from the floor.
“We didn’t do any pressing against them this time and our half-court defense was really good and it has been for the past three or four games,” Morris said.
The game was also interesting for Morris from a personal perspective. He played for Hart County from 1989-1991 under current Bulldog coach Harry Marsh. Marsh is in his first season back with the Bulldogs after having been retired.
“It was good to see him … you hope they win every other game except the ones when they play you,” Morris said.
