GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Blackstock scores 28 to lead Jefferson past Jackson Co.

Jefferson girls’ basketball coach Greg Brown calls Livi Blackstock the team’s leader. She’s certainly had scoring part covered recently.
After tallying 18 points in Jefferson’s win over fourth-ranked Hart County Friday, the sophomore guard hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points in the Dragons’ 67-21 home win over Jackson County Tuesday.
“She shot it well, and I just think she’s playing with some confidence right now,” Brown said. “I think she averaged 18 a game last week and then she picked it right back up this week … I just like that she’s not forcing anything and is allowing the game to come to her. She’s the leader of this team. There’s no doubt. Everybody in that locker room will tell you that. We need her to play well and she did tonight.”
Blackstock did most of her damage in the first half for the third-ranked Dragons (15-2, 5-1 Region 8-AAA) with five 3-pointers and 21 points. She added another 3-pointer and a pair of layups in the second half before the starters gave way to the bench players.
Sydney Hayes scored 12 points to lead the Panthers (4-13, 0-6 Region 8-AAA), who lost for the 11th time in 12 games.
Jefferson created transitions points off steals but also played well in its half-court game, according to Brown.
“That’s a focus for us right now, our half-court game, both on the offensive and defensive end … I thought we played much better in the half-court tonight than we have, but we’ve been working on it,” he said.
The Dragons also drained 10 3-pointers.
“That helps,” Brown said. “We’ve kind of been streaky at times, but we shot it well the other night against Hart County and we shot it well again today.”
Jefferson scored six seconds after the opening tip on a layup from Deshona Gaither as part of a 12-0 run to start the game en route to an 18-4 lead after a quarter. Jefferson held Jackson County without a basket from the field for the first 9:49 of the contest.
Blackstock then hit two treys and Allianne Clark nailed another 3-pointer during a 15-0 second-quarter run that gave Jefferson a 41-7 lead with 3:33 left in the first half. The Dragons hit eight 3-pointers during the first half as Jefferson led 46-11 at the break.
Jefferson built a 42-point lead at the end of three quarters, shortening the fourth quarter to six minutes. The Dragons did not surrender a point in the final period.
The victory came on the heels of the big region win over Hart County, and Brown said he was pleased with his team’s focus.
“I was a little concerned, a little worried (coming in),” he said. “This was my first time playing Jackson County. Everybody’s kind of talked the game up, but I thought we were really focused. We really were. We came out and kind of set the tone early and got off to a good start.”
The win marked Jefferson’s seventh victory in eight games. The team hasn’t dropped a region game since falling to Morgan County 60-53 on Dec. 14. Six games into the region schedule, the Dragons have now seen each region team once.
“I think we’re in a pretty good position,” said Brown, who is in his first year with the Dragons. “For me, I feel a lot better now because I know everybody. We’ve played them all one time … It’s like I told them, ‘let’s just take it one game at a time’ because we really control our own destiny from here on out as far as seeding for the region tournament.”
Jefferson hosts Monroe Area Friday at 6 p.m. (the game was moved up an hour), while Jackson County travels to Hart County Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
•JEFFERSON 66, HART CO. 61 (FRIDAY): The Jefferson girls’ basketball team earned another win over Hart County, and this victory was far more valuable than the first.
The Dragons downed fourth-ranked Hart County 66-61 Friday, earning a big region win after having defeated the Bulldogs earlier in the year in Jefferson’s Thanksgiving tournament (that game did not count in the region standings).
This game marked another clutch performance for coach Greg Brown’s young team.
“I’m somewhat surprised, and I’m starting to get used to it,” Brown said. “But at this point, those freshmen aren’t freshmen anymore ... I think they’re starting to show some maturity.”
Livi Blackstock led the effort with 18 points. Deshona Gaither added 14 points, and Natalia Bolden chipped in 10 points.
Jefferson won despite trailing 28-14 early on and 40-33 at the half.
“I was just proud that we kept our composure when we kind of got hit in the mouth,” Brown said.
The coach joked that he had a “really nice, positive, encouraging talk” with the team at halftime. In actuality, Brown got right to the point, letting his players know that they weren’t playing with the effort needed in the first half.
“I didn’t feel like we were playing very hard defensively and just weren’t playing with a lot of toughness to be honest with you,” Brown said. “I just really challenged them at the half. I really thought we accepted the challenge.”
Jefferson outscored Hart County 18-6 in the third quarter en route to the win.
Bulldog star Torrion Starks led Hart County with 25 points, but was held to single digits in the second half.
“They’ve got, in my opinion, the best player in the region … I thought we really guarded her well, especially in the second half and made her work for everything that she got,” Brown said.
The win came after a three-day tournament in Florida the previous week, during which the Dragons claimed victories in two of three games. Brown said the time out-of-state was beneficial. The schedule included a win over a Missouri team stocked with multiple players at least six feet tall and a loss to the top-rated team in Kentucky.
“We played some very good competition,” Brown said.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Blackstock scores 28 to lead Jefferson past Jackson Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry