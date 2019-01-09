BOYS' BASKETBALL: Leopards rally in second half for fifth region win

The Banks County Leopards outscored Union County 14-2 in the fourth quarter to finish polish off a second-half comeback in Tuesday night’s 54-45 road win.
The Leopards (10-7, 5-1 Region 8-AA) were led by Carl Cleveland’s 20 points. Pierce Martin dropped 18 points. Wes Ledford scored only one point but led the team with 11 rebounds.
Union County jumped out to a 10-point, 16-6 lead after the first quarter. The Leopards stormed back with a 20-point second-quarter performance. They trailed at halftime 32-26.
The Leopards were able to the deficit to three points by the end of the third quarter, 43-40. In the fourth quarter, the offense and the defense continued the comeback. The Leopards scored 14 points.
The Leopards play Friday at Social Circle. The game follows the girls’ game, which starts at 5:30 p.m.
