Last week, the East Jackson wrestling program suffered a home loss to Banks County. Tyler Crow was the lone Eagle to score a win for the team.
With eight days off, the Eagles head to the Class AAA Area 6 Duals this Friday and Saturday. The Eagles will be competing against Cherokee Bluff, East Hall, Franklin County, Hart County, Jackson County, Jefferson, Monroe Area and Morgan County. The top-two teams advance to the GHSA State Duals Tournament in Macon next week.
“This Friday is another great opportunity for us to grow,” head coach Andrew Gaddy said. “We will get valuable mat time against opponents that we will see in a few weeks at the area traditional tournament.
“It is another chance for us to improve our seeds going in to the traditional tournament.”
Following the state duals, the Eagles will have only one event before the individual area tournament, which is at Oconee County on Jan. 25.
WRESTLING: Eagles view Area Duals as chance to ‘grow’
