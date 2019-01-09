WRESTLING: Jefferson focused on ‘one match at a time’ in dual postseason

Jefferson’s path to the area duals tournament has included more turbulence than in years’ past.
The Dragons have dealt with losses — three in December — and injuries as the program tries to add a historic 18th-straight duals state championship to the trophy case.
But Jefferson won’t approach this dual postseason any differently when it starts this weekend at the area duals at Jackson County.
“Just one match at a time,” coach Doug Thurmond said. “Of course, that’s not anything different than what we’ve had in the past. We always try to take it one match at a time and we can’t be looking forward.”
Thurmond added that the team has dealt with “gaps” in its lineup this season.
“We’ve had gaps before but we don’t have a whole lot of depth,” he said. “So, we’ve got to try to keep everybody healthy.”
Jefferson, Jackson County, East Jackson, Cherokee Bluff, East Hall, Franklin County, Hart County, Monroe Area and Morgan County will all converge this Friday (3:30 p.m.) at Jackson County at the Area 6-AAA duals, though Jefferson won’t have much familiarity with many of those opponents.
