BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers drop game on the heels of emotional loss

Jackson County suffered a setback at North Oconee Saturday, and the Panthers’ minds might have still been on the previous night.
The team fell 63-49 to the Class AAAA Titans following an emotional 56-51 loss to East Jackson Friday.
“We definitely had one of our worse performances of the year on Saturday to North Oconee,” coach Chuck Butler said. “The guys played with no energy and really acted like they didn’t want to be there.
North Oconee jumped out to a hot shooting start, and we just couldn’t recover because we never matched their energy. Unfortunately, it was obvious that we had not recovered from the rivalry game against East Jackson the previous night. That game always has so much emotion behind it and losing in the fashion we did made it a tough recovery.”
Kalib Clinton led Jackson County (9-7, 0-5) against North Oconee with 22 points.
