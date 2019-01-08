Playing on consecutive nights, the Jackson County girls’ basketball team was unable to muster the needed energy to knock off a Class AAAA program on the road.
The Panthers (4-12, 0-5) fell 55-17 Saturday at Class AAAA North Oconee after suffering a 57-50 loss to East Jackson Friday at home.
“We played flat and didn’t handle their pressure defense very well — too many turnovers and missed too many shots,” coach Monty McClure said.
No Jackson County player reached double figures. Carson Anderson led the team with five points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. girls suffer tough road loss Saturday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry