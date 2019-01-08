GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. girls suffer tough road loss Saturday

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Tuesday, January 8. 2019
Playing on consecutive nights, the Jackson County girls’ basketball team was unable to muster the needed energy to knock off a Class AAAA program on the road.
The Panthers (4-12, 0-5) fell 55-17 Saturday at Class AAAA North Oconee after suffering a 57-50 loss to East Jackson Friday at home.
“We played flat and didn’t handle their pressure defense very well — too many turnovers and missed too many shots,” coach Monty McClure said.
No Jackson County player reached double figures. Carson Anderson led the team with five points.
