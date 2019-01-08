Jefferson swimmers return from long break with victory

A month-long layoff didn’t slow the Jefferson swimming program in the pool Saturday.
The Dragons, who hadn’t competed since Dec. 1, took first in the overall combined standings at the Chestatee Invitational, with the girls’ team taking first and the boys’ team placing third.
The event was held at the Frances Meadows Aquatic Center in Gainesville.
Jefferson totaled 295.5 points between the combined boys’ and girls’ standings, winning the meet by 82.5 points over second-place Loganville.
The girls’ team finished with 207 points — 119 points ahead of second-place North Hall. The boys’ team totaled 88.5 points.
The boys’ 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay teams both lowered their state qualifying times at the meet. The 200-yard freestyle relay team (Will Guzman, Tanner Brownell, Zeke Williamson and Jackson Harvin) set a school record with a time of 1:36.29 to finish first. The 200-yard medley relay team (Guzman, Harvin, Conlan Aquila and Williamson) also set a school record with a time of 1:49.07.
“I am so proud of our boys,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “These young men have worked hard to improve their times, make state cuts and break team records. These guys rally behind each other with great attitudes and team spirit. Senior Jackson Harvin will be signing with Georgia Tech to swim and continue his academic career. I could not be more proud.”
Two individual swimmers made state qualifying times with Alyssa Bartoletta making a state cut in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:22.23) and Harvin in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle (4:49.5).
Jefferson dominated the girls’ relays, winning the 200-meter medley and freestyle relays and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Winners were:
•Katherine Law, girls’ 50-yard freestyle (26.22).
•Janie Davis, girls’ 200-yard freestyle (2:05.68).
•McKenzie Klinck, girls’ 100-yard backstroke (1:04.91) and 100-yard butterfly (1:03.49).
•Law, Davis, Sara McMullan and McKenzie Klinck, girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (1:51.22).
•Marie Moore, Sydne Bowles, Kylee Novicki and Rayna Torres, girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay (4:27.86).
•Klinck, McMullan, Davis and Law, girls’ 200-yard medley relay (2:01.01).
•Jackson Harvin, boys’ 500-yard freestyle (4:49.28) and 200-yard individual medley (1:57.42).
MIDDLE SCHOOL
The middle school girls won the Chestatee meet with 120 points, to edge second-place Loganville by eight points. The boys took third.
The middle school girls’ team remained undefeated in their relay events, while the boys team won the 200-meter freestyle relay.
“I am also very proud of our middle school team,” Nunnally said. “Each and every meet, they put their hearts into every race and give all they have. This middle school team is a dominating force in the north Georgia area and is showing the bright future ahead for our varsity team. I am blessed to be able to Coach such a wonderful group of athletes.”
Middle school winners included:
•Kate Dunagan, girls’ 100-yard freestyle (1:03.17).
•Aubree-Clare Flores, Cathryn McMullan, Ximena Young and Dunagan, 200-yard freestyle relay (1:58.20).
•Flores, McMullan, Grace Richardson and Dunagan, 200-yard medley relay (2:11.13).
NEXT
The high school team will travel to Calhoun this weekend for the Friday-Saturday North Georgia Swimming Championships. The middle school will compete Jan. 26 at the first Northeast Georgia Middle School Championships.
Jefferson swimmers return from long break with victory
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry