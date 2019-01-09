BOC approves replacement of emergency response vehicle

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the replacement of an emergency response vehicle, which has reached the end of its life cycle, in the amount of $152,027.
Interim county emergency services chief Alan Shuman said the vehicle, which was purchased new in 2009 and currently has 180,696 miles on it, has reached the end of its “life cycle” and is no longer safe to operate on the road.
The unit has already had several maintenance issues, including heating and air conditioning failures, emergency warning lights failure and electrical system issues, Shuman said. He said the current vehicle would cost well over $200,000 to repair.
The new vehicle will be purchased from Custom Truck and Body Works, of Woodbury and will be paid for out of the county’s vehicle replacement fund. Shuman said the new vehicle would be available within 60-90 days.
OTHER BUSINESS:
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•approved a professional wastewater engineering services agreement with Emergency Management Services, Inc. (EMI). The company was selected out of nine proposals. As part of the agreement, the company will provide on-demand services to the county wastewater department, including project engineering, plan review, planning for system expansion and other similar assignments. All of the assigned work is tied to a task order with the Tanners Bridge Wastewater Facility expansion project and will be authorized according to the county’s purchasing policy, county manager Mike Renshaw said. The county has a little over $38,000 left in its Water and Sewer Fund for professional services for Fiscal Year 2019.
•met in closed session to discuss litigation. No action was taken.
