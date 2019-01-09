The Barrow County Board of Education will interview four people Thursday for its District 8 at-large seat.
The vacancy was created when Rolando Alvarez resigned last month to run for the county board of commissioners District 3 vacancy in a special election set for March.
The board will interview Patrick Bates, Tandi Dubnik, Jordan Raper and Don Wildsmith. It will meet for the interviews at 6 p.m. Thursday.
See more in the Jan. 9 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
BOE to interview candidates for District 8 seat Thursday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry