Stevens elected chair, Bailey to be vice chair of school board

The Barrow County Board of Education elected two veterans as chair and vice chair Tuesday night.
Lynn Stevens, who has served as vice chair, was unanimously elected chairman of the board and Rickey Bailey, who has been on the board since 2001, was named vice chair.
Both were the only people nominated. The board had four new members, half the body. A ninth member will be appointed by the school board.
Four incumbents, including chair Mark Still, did not seek another term on the board.
Stevens is the longest-serving member of the board. She has been on the BOE since 1997.
She has worked in banking for the past 30 years. She has an associate’s degree from Young Harris College and her bachelor’s degree in urban planning from Georgia State University.
She attends Hamilton Mill Methodist Church, is an active Rotarian and a member of the chamber of commerce.
Bailey has served as vice chair before. He is a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and a native of Barrow County.
He is a member of First Baptist Church of Winder, where he is a deacon and teaches sixth-grade Sunday school. He is a member of the Winder Kiwanis Club.
