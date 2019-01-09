GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson girls fall to Monroe Area, 52-45

The East Jackson girls’ basketball team couldn’t hold on to an early 10-point lead in a 52-45 region loss at home to Monroe Area Tuesday.
The team’s rebounding struggles loomed large in the loss, according to Eagle coach Donnie Byrom.
“We were executing the game plan perfectly early and took a 10-point lead, but our effort on rebounding stunk,” he said. “They were 6-for-21 on free throws, but we just would not get physical and keep them from rebounding put backs. This, combined with our not taking care of the ball with our two and three guards having 16 turnovers, we take a game we outplayed the opponent and find a way to lose.”
Byrom added, “We shot the ball well overall and defensively, in the half court, we executed the first part of defense, but the key to defense is to finish it with a box out and rebound.”
In the loss, freshman Haven Rollins enjoyed another big offensive night with 22 points.
“Haven continues to find her offense,” Byrom said. “We just need her to get just as excited about defense.”
Kenzie Whitehead added 11 points, and Maurissa Thomas finished with 10 points.
East Jackson travels to Oglethorpe County Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
