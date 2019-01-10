Hoschton council OKs fee assessment ordinance

Thursday, January 10. 2019
The Hoschton City Council Monday adopted, with a 3-2 vote, an ordinance that would allow a “special assessment.” The fee would be allowed to provide for public services, such as roads.
Council members Jim Cleveland and Mindi Kiewert made the motion and second, respectively, to approve the ordinance. Council members Hope Weeks and Susan Powers dissented, creating a 2-2 tie.
“This is the first time this has ever happened,” Mayor Therese Kenerly said before casting the tiebreaking vote.
See the full story in the Jan. 9 issue of The Braselton News.
