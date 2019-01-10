Northbound right lane closures on I-85 in Barrow County will occur Friday and Saturday night as construction activities continue for the I-85 widening project.
Motorists traveling northbound should anticipate a right-lane closure Friday and Saturday nights between Hamilton Mill Road in Gwinnett County and SR 211 in Barrow County to facilitate guardrail repairs. Work on Friday night will occur from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Work on Saturday night will occur from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
Lane closures planned on I-85
