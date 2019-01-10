More SK investment possible

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Thursday, January 10. 2019
It caused a ripple of sound through the crowd Friday when Commissioner Pat Wilson said SK Innovations might increase its investment in Jackson County by another $5 billion.
No one from the South Korean company disputed his comment, and the head of the company confirmed the company “is considering” further investment. The company has told local officials that it plans to expand its plant in Commerce multiple times.
See the full story in the Jan. 9 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

