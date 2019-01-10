It caused a ripple of sound through the crowd Friday when Commissioner Pat Wilson said SK Innovations might increase its investment in Jackson County by another $5 billion.
No one from the South Korean company disputed his comment, and the head of the company confirmed the company “is considering” further investment. The company has told local officials that it plans to expand its plant in Commerce multiple times.
See the full story in the Jan. 9 issue of The Jackson Herald.
More SK investment possible
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry