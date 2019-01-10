Patricia “Pattie” Howard died peacefully at the age of 64 years old after a two-year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Pattie left behind a lifelong career in banking, most recently her job at Suntrust Bank. Pattie was an avid sports fan and loved her Braves and Falcons. Pattie was fiercely devoted to her family and friends. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Pattie was proceeded in death by her mother, Olive Schumm and her father, Gerald Schumm Sr. as well as her granddaughter, McKinley Grace Howard.
She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Howard of 37 years of marriage as well as her son, Matthew Howard along with his wife, Kalee Howard, and her grandchildren, Rylee, Ellie, and Braxton Howard; brothers and sisters-in law, Jerry Jr. and Tracey Schumm, Darrel and Susan Schumm, and David and Meriam Schumm, Steve and Karen Howard, Jim and Karen Howard, Gerry and Kay Howard; nieces and nephews, Ashley Aaltonen, David A. Schumm, Daniel Schumm, Lucas Schumm, Carman Allison, Andy Howard, Stephanie Bingham, Colleen Flynn, Nathan Lubkeman, Josh Lubkeman and their families.
Visitation: Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel and Gardens.
Funeral service: Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bob Mitchell from Christ the Lord Lutheran Church presiding. Burial to follow in Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Matthew Howard, Darrel Schumm, David W. Schumm, David A. Schumm, Daniel Schumm and Lucas Schumm.
In charge of arrangements: Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924. Share memories of Pattie at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
