William Morris “Billy” Dorsey, 76, died Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at his residence.
Born November 16, 1942, in Commerce, he was the youngest son of the late Edgar Henry Dorsey and Ida Merle Morris Dorsey. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Dorsey, and a half-brother, Eddie Dorsey. He graduated from Commerce High School, Young Harris College and the University of Georgia. He was a former plant manager for Commerce Sportswear, Oxford of Commerce and Wilkins Industries Bellgrade Plant. He was a retired postal carrier for Maysville. His civic affairs service included Commerce Jaycees, Maysville City Council, Maysville PTA and Maysville Community Improvement Club. He helped raise funds on behalf of the Maysville Athletic Booster Club to build a new gym at Maysville Elementary School. He operated a spin-art booth at the Maysville Autumn Leaf Festival for many years. For leisure, he enjoyed family trips to the mountains and beach.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Henrietta Lewis Dorsey, of the home; four children, Todd Dorsey, Athens, Donna Smallwood, Homer, Angie Dorsey, Commerce, and Clay Dorsey (Andrea), Maysville; one brother, Eugene Dorsey (Liz), Atlanta; grandchildren, Colton Dorsey, Eli Smallwood, and Madisen Dorsey; step-grandchild, Jenna Tankersley (Jessie); and step-great-grandson, Braedyn Carlan. Other survivors include sisters-in-law, Sarah Harriet Shankle Dorsey, McDonough, Penny Lewis Jordan (Randall), Flowery Branch, and Melba Doss Lewis, Maysville; brothers-in-law, Robert Lewis and Jerry Lewis, Commerce; and special friend Ulysses “Moe” Brown, Commerce.
Visitation: Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Friday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Ivie. Burial to follow in Sunrise Cemetery, Maysville.
Flowers are welcomed. Donations may be made to the American Lung Association.
In charge of arrangements: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
William Morris “Billy” Dorsey (01-09-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry