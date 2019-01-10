Teresa "Sissy" Dale Page (01-08-19)

WINDER — Teresa "Sissy" Dale Page, 47, of Winder passed away Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. 
Sissie loved fishing and going to the races. 
Survivors include her mother, Shirley Page; brother, Russell Page and wife Stacey; and nieces Britani Page, Madison Page and Aleigh Page, all of Winder.  She is preceded in death by her father, Harvey Page. 
Graveside services: Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ewing Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 1777 Ewing Chapel Rd., Dacula, GA, 30019. 
Arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Old Website

