Cameron Pettus named new East Jackson football coach

Pettus spent eight years as a head coach in Illinois
East Jackson went to the midwest to find its next football coach.
The Jackson County Board of Education approved Cameron Pettus as the Eagles' new head coach Thursday night. Pettus has spent the past eight seasons at Belleville West in Illinois where he coached the Maroons to a 45-35 record, including a 7-3 mark this past season.
Pettus is originally from Georgia.
He took Belleville West to seven straight playoff appearances and coached the program to its first playoff win since 1976.
Prior to becoming head coach at Belleville West, Pettus served as the program's defensive coordinator for four seasons.
Before his time at Belleville West, Pettus coached at McKendree (Illinois) University for seven years as a special teams coordinator, defensive line coach and director of strength and conditioning.
Pettus got his start Paulding County High School, coaching there for four years.
He attended Paulding County High School before playing football collegiately for four years at Millikin University in Illinois.
Pettus will become the sixth coach in East Jackson program history. The Eagles are coming off back-to-back one-win seasons.
"Coach Pettus and his family are excited to begin their next chapter at East Jackson Comprehensive High School," East Jackson leaders said in a statement. "Joining Eagle Nation will be an exciting challenge. Pettus looks forward to working with the East Jackson community, families, players, staff and administration to build a winning culture and help develop young players into strong, focused individuals full of integrity."
A meet-and-greet for Pettus is planned for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the East Jackson Comprehensive High School media center.
For more on this story, see the Jan. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
