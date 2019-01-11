Bridges: A true football dynasty and other college football notes

A college football national champion was crowned in recent days and it happened in a game most are not thinking of.
However, for those fans in Fargo, N.D., it was the culmination of another championship season. The North Dakota State Bison captured their seventh FCS national title in eight years. Let that sink in for a minute and we will revisit it later in this column.
This was not the crowning of a national championship after a team won two playoff games. Instead the NDSU Bison (after receiving a bye in the opening round) defeated four teams on their way to being declared king of the mountain (again).
It was a fitting sendoff for head coach Chris Klieman, who will direct the program at Kansas State in 2019. NDSU fans are probably not panicking, however, as it was Klieman who continued the ultra-success enjoyed in Fargo when he took over for former head coach Craig Bowl, who is now at Wyoming.
The thing which makes NDSU so entertaining to watch is not the fact the Bison run a gimmick offense. In fact, you could say it borders on the boring. NDSU football employs an old-fashioned power running attack. Quite simply, it lines up and overpowers you.
And don’t think the Bison do this just to FCS teams. NDSU has defeated its last six FBS foes, including Iowa (which was ranked in the top 25 at the time) in 2016.
In Saturday’s national title win against Eastern Washington, the Bison had possession of the football for more than 40 minutes. Remember folks a college football game only has 60 minutes of playing time. That stat will tell you all you need to know about that contest or any that happens on the football field.
All of the success enjoyed by NDSU has caused one problem, however. No team at a higher level is eager to play against the Bison. Oregon has stepped up for a game to open the 2020 season.
So while most talk of national championships and dynasties was reserved for Monday’s game, a true dynasty continued to roll along in a game played two days earlier.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Naming a top college football coach each year is always subjective. Does the team which won the national title deserve the honor? It probably goes without saying that a national championship team has a high amount of talent.
While that team’s head coach deserves credit for recruiting that talent, it’s probably not a stretch to say I could coach Alabama or Clemson to some victories.
To me, a top coach is one who wins despite not have all the cards stacked in his favor. We are talking about the coach who wins with less talent. David Cutcliffe guided the Duke football team to another successful season including a bowl victory, putting up 56 points in the process.
Another strong candidate would have to be Jeff Monken at Army. The Knights earned double digit wins in 2018, including the Commander-in-Chief trophy for wins against Air Force and Navy.
Monken is the perfect coach for Army. He has long coached the triple option and that is what Army uses to perfect. The Knights had Oklahoma, a playoff team, on the ropes in a game in 2018 and really should have defeated the Sooners.
Either Cutcliffe or Monken would have to receive my support in any Coach of the Year balloting.
MARK RICHT ERA ENDS AT MIAMI
Finally, I wanted to share a few quick thoughts about Mark Richt no longer being the head coach at Miami (Fla.) Richt’s downfall actually turned out to be having so much success in his second season with the Hurricanes. That year Miami started 10-0 and vaulted to No. 2 in the rankings.
It would turn out to be the high mark for Richt directing the program. A disappointing 7-6 record in 2018 ultimately spelled doom for the man who may have as much character as anyone in the coaching profession.
Miami suffered from poor quarterback play the last two years and Richt’s son coached that position. Mark Richt would never fire his son although reports indicated that is what athletic department officials wanted him to do. It’s not a stretch to think the powers-that-be wanted Richt to offer up a few additional assistants on the sacrificial table.
Richt, who proudly talks about his faith being his top priority in life, was vilified by some UGA fans when his tenure came to an end in Athens. I really didn’t see this going the way it did at Miami.
I think Richt could possibly coach again maybe at a lower collegiate level. He would be able to help influence young athletes more in that setting which would be fitting for him. I hope he does coach again. We need more people like Mark Richt in coaching.
Personally, I don’t care how many games he won. He influenced his players in the most positive ways.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his sports columns from the Georgia Sports Writers Association and the Georgia Press Association. He is also a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for journalism excellence. You can reach him at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
