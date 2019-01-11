Thompson: Georgia is not at a crossroads

The last few weeks haven’t been the best for the Georgia football team.
It started with the SEC championship game as the Bulldogs blew a double-digit second-half lead to Alabama and its backup quarterback for the second straight season, ultimately costing them another berth in the College Football Playoff.
Then came the news that backup quarterback and five-star talent Justin Fields was likely to transfer. Then on New Year’s Day, there was the underwhelming performance in the Sugar Bowl against Texas which resulted in a 28-21 loss — made closer only when the Longhorns took their feet off the gas midway through the fourth quarter. And to top it all off at the end of last week, Georgia lost six underclassmen in one day. As expected, Fields made his transfer official, departing for Ohio State. In another expected move, backup tight end Luke Ford announced his transfer to Illinois. And four juniors who had been considering a jump to the NFL — running back Elijah Holyfield, tight end Isaac Nauta and receivers Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman — all announced they were leaving town early.
It’s been a tough stretch, sure. But the overreaction and suggestion that this program, which is at a level of prominence not seen since the early ‘80s, is at some sort of crossroads is flat-out ridiculous.
First, look at the Sugar Bowl. Former Georgia running back Tim Worley took to the internet and authored a piece that blasted the team’s performance and approach to the game, and he made some decent points. When some players took to Twitter the previous Saturday to mock the College Football Playoff selection committee for leaving them out in favor of Notre Dame and Oklahoma (who were thrashed by Clemson and Alabama, respectively) and then got throttled by Texas, it was a terrible look and they’ve been rightly ridiculed for it.
Also, the Bulldogs did look complacent and disinterested in being in the Sugar Bowl most of the time. That’s understandable to some degree. The Bulldogs had been left out of a playoff that they and many others around the country thought they should have been a part of, and the Sugar Bowl was a consolation game and nothing more than a glorified exhibition. But if you plan to show up, you need to come ready to win. And the superior and more talented team got outplayed and dominated at every turn by a good Texas team that it had underestimated and that was more motivated to get its signature victory under second-year head coach Tom Herman and take a big step toward re-establishing itself as a top-tier power.
It was an embarrassing showing from Georgia and a sour note to end another very strong season on. And yet, it still could have gone very differently.
With Georgia down 7-0 early, punter Jake Camarda appeared to get off a long kick that pinned Texas down at its 6-yard line. But replay showed Camarda take a knee at the Georgia 27 when fielding a low snap. That 67-yard swing enabled Texas to quickly extend its lead to 10-0. The snowball effect continued when Camarda shanked a punt that cost Georgia another chance to pin Texas down deep. And then an uncharacteristic fumble by D’Andre Swift deep in Georgia territory paved the way for another Longhorn touchdown, which made the deficit virtually insurmountable.
Also consider who Georgia didn’t have in the bowl game. They were without All-American senior cornerback Deandre Baker, who chose to sit out the game rather than risk injury and possible loss of first-round draft pick status by playing in a game that the Bulldogs stood to gain very little from in the long run. They were without injured senior linebacker D’Andre Walker, whose presence in the second half of the SEC championship game could have thwarted Alabama’s comeback by containing quarterback Jalen Hurts on the ground. Georgia had the same problem in the Sugar Bowl stopping Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
Georgia was without freshman defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who emerged as a strong force on the interior late in the season and whose absence helped Texas control the line of scrimmage. And it was without defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, who was named Colorado’s head coach earlier in the month and opted not to coach in the game.
None of that excuses the woeful offensive performance, and you can play “what if” with almost any game. But without the early mishaps and those critical absences on the defensive side of the ball, the game could have easily gone much differently. If Georgia had been sluggish but done enough to win 21-14 against a good team, some people wouldn’t be freaking out like they are.
After Georgia exceeded expectations and came within a hair of winning the national championship last season, I cautioned people about 2018. After losing that many key senior leaders and a generational talent like Roquan Smith at linebacker, it was going to be a tall task to reach the same heights as a year ago. Still, Georgia went 11-1, won the SEC East with ease and went toe-to-toe again with Alabama, which had obliterated every other team in its path and has become the sport’s gold standard.
But the Bulldogs couldn’t close the deal, and then they laid an egg against Texas. It happens. Georgia still has work to do and has to show it can get over the hump, but there is no question Kirby Smart is keeping things moving in the right direction. The program once again just signed one of its most talented classes ever and might add another piece or two by next month. And it will return another deep and talented squad in 2019 that will almost certainly be ranked in the preseason top five and probably in the top three.
Despite two bad performances in the state of Louisiana, quarterback Jake Fromm had another outstanding season, and if he plays next season like he did against Alabama, he may find himself a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. The early losses of a 1,000-yard rusher in Holyfield, Nauta at tight end and the team’s two leading receivers in Ridley and Hardman aren’t ideal, but the cupboard will be far from bare. The offense will still have many weapons and a stronger, deeper — and hopefully healthier — offensive line.
Along with the offense, the defense will be deeper, more experienced and more talented overall across the board, and Georgia will also return a great kicker in Rodrigo Blankenship. The pieces have to fall into place, but 2019 can be a very special season for Georgia. That was true before and after the bad night in New Orleans.
***
A couple of other quick thoughts:
•With regard to Fields, I wish him the best of luck but am glad the distraction is at least over. Obviously, he’s a great talent and his loss hurts Georgia in that if Fromm goes down with an injury, the team would have to rely on either Stetson Bennett IV, freshman Dwan Mathis or freshman John Rhys Plumlee (if he still decides to sign) rather than plug in the five-star Fields.
But this situation with how Fields wasn’t pleased with his playing time and usage got out of hand. He came to Athens knowing he would have to wrestle the job away from Fromm and he probably thought he could. But unlike one idiot I heard call into an Atlanta radio station last week, I don’t see how anyone could accuse Smart of “lying” to Fields. Smart might have hoped the top-rated quarterback in the class of 2018 could outperform Fromm, but he was never going to hand the position to anyone. After stepping in last season for injured starter Jacob Eason, Fromm had a chance to keep the spot after Eason’s return, and he did that. Fields was also given the opportunity to become the No. 1 quarterback and he didn’t do that.
That’s not an indictment of him; Fromm was just that good.
The usage of Fields wasn’t perfect and he should not have been taken to the Sugar Bowl if they didn’t plan to use him when Fromm was struggling, but he wasn’t done wrong. Now, he’ll still have to compete with Tate Martell for the starting job at Ohio State and he’ll have to be granted a hardship waiver to even be eligible to play next season. It has been reported that he plans to use the Adam Sasser incident as his hardship reason. Sasser, a now-former member of the baseball team, yelled racial slurs at Fields at the Tennessee game, and Georgia took swift, brutal and appropriate action by kicking the racist off the team and yanking his scholarship. It’s unfortunate if Fields uses this as his reason because it reflects poorly on the university when it did the right thing by sending Sasser packing.
•In his piece last week, Worley took a shot at Baker for sitting out the Sugar Bowl, which, again, was a glorified exhibition. I was disappointed that Baker chose not to play after first saying that he would, but I understood the decision and his teammates and coaches supported that decision.
Besides it being odd that Worley, who left Georgia after his junior season, would criticize Baker, who chose to return for his senior season when he could have been drafted last year, the dig served no good purpose. Baker, from south Florida, became the first-ever Georgia player to win the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the nation’s top defensive back. His play on the field did more to boost recruiting than his skipping the game did to hamper it. It shows you can come to Georgia from south Florida and be a great player. That surely played a part in the Bulldogs being able to lure highly-touted cornerback Tyrique Stevenson of Miami away from the University of Miami and new Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz. And it might help play a part in Georgia signing more talented players in the future from one of the most talent-rich areas in the country.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
