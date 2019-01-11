Authorities dismantle drug trafficking ring

Law enforcement officers are working to dismantle a major drug trafficking ring. The Larry “Lil Man” Frick’s drug organization is believed to have distributed over 100 kilograms of methamphetamine worth $3.5 million over the past five months.
Local, state and federal law enforcement officers are in the process of serving 10 search warrants and 14 arrest warrants for members and suppliers in the drug organization. According to a news release, the drug ring has been active in Banks, Hall and Jackson counties and the surrounding area for several years.
“Multiple criminal charges will be brought against these persons under the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization (RICO) statute,” the news release said.
This comes after a five-month investigation involving the Banks County and Jackson County sheriff’s offices, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), along with the cooperation of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office and the FBI’s North Georgia Major Offender Task Force.
“All member agencies of ARDEO provided significant resources to this criminal investigation along with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Commerce Police Department, and the Department of Corrections,” according to the news release.
