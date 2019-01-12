Robert John Kelly (01-05-19)

Robert John Kelly was born in Middleton, Tenn., on April 20, 1964. Robert, who has been a resident of Madison County for many years, passed away Jan. 5, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional surrounded by family and friends.
He was a dedicated fiancée, loving father and Pop-pop.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Celts and Betty Mullins.
He is survived by his fiancée Tania D. Scott; and seven children, Joseph Meacacke, Stacy Dalton (Cliff), Joey Doster, Justin Scott (Sabrina), Angela Jones (Harley), Lawrence Hendrix and Robert A. Hendrix.
He is also survived by three siblings, Belinda Mullins, Angela K. Lane (Shannon) and James Drewitt.
He was also blessed with 14 grandchildren.
Visitation: A memorial service will be held at a later date.
