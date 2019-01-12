Ila Faye Reno (01-10-19)

Ila Faye Reno, 89, of Danielsville, died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Reno was born in Chattanooga, Tenn., to the late, Samuel Rufus and Hattie Callan Beaird Green. Mrs. Reno was a member of the Nations Church of Athens. She was a teacher and homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reno was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Reno, Jr.; and daughter, Kathia Lynn Reno.
Mrs. Reno is survived by her daughter, Georgette Bruce (Bob) of Danielsville; son, Jeff Reno (Lisa) of Athens; sisters, Lois Dietz, Marilyn Williams, and Sadie White; grandchildren, Joshua Bruce (Erin), Hannah Clark (Joel), Autumn Reno and Brianna McKinzie; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: Thursday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m. at Nations Church of Athens with Pastor Mike Holt and Pastor Mel Holmes officiating. Interment to follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the church Thursday, Jan. 17, from 1-2 p.m.
Flowers are optional or donations may be made to Nations Church Missions Fund, 8780 Macon Hwy, Athens, GA 30606.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
