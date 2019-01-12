William Kristopher Avera (Kris), 39, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1979 in Tucker to William Scott Avera and Brenda Griffin Fortner.
Kris grew up in Danielsville, and attended Madison County High School. Kris enjoyed playing baseball and basketball during school and loved being outdoors. He was a volunteer firefighter for several years and attended Danielsville Evangelical Church.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda Fortner (Jerrell) of Danielsville; wife, Marsha Avera of Ila; children, Tanna Bond, Kailey Avera, and Kadin Avera of Ila; brothers, Robbie Christopher (Sandy) of Hull and Michael Christopher (Erica) of Commerce; step-brother, Jay Fortner (Columbus) and step-sister, Cindy Kelsey (Temple); and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Kris was preceded in death by his father, Scott Avera.
Funeral service: Saturday, Jan. 12, at 3 p.m. at Danielsville Evangelical, 25 Evangelical Church Rd., Danielsville, GA 30633.
Visitation: Saturday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. at the church.
Flowers can be sent to the church on Saturday.
