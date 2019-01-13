James William “Jimmy” Wehunt (01-11-19)

James William “Jimmy” Wehunt, 82, of Commerce, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Mr. Wehunt was born in Hartwell to the late William Leigh and Lillie Mae Kelly Wehunt. He was a member of River of Life Worship Center. Mr. Wehunt retired from Westclox after working there for over 40 years.
Mr. Wehunt is survived by his wife, Evelyn Jeanette Willis Wehunt of Commerce; sons, Kenneth Wehunt of Athens and Kevin Wehunt of Commerce; sisters, Lucille Beck of Jefferson, Martha Mize of Commerce, Frances Thomas of Lula, Dorothy Duncan of Commerce and Sandra Starnes of Athens; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: Monday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. at River of Life Worship Center with the Revs. Howard Rhoads, Jonathan English and Johnny Willis officiating. Interment to follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the church Sunday, Jan. 13, from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to River of Life Worship Center, 4971 US 441, Nicholson, GA 30565.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
