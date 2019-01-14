Hershel Howington (01-11-19)

Hershel Howington, 67, of Hartwell, formerly of Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. 
Mr. Howington was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Clifford and Eunice Venable Howington and was a retired Telecom Technician.  Mr. Howington was an active sportsman his entire life, a lifestyle that he taught to his children and grandchildren. 
In addition to his parents, Mr. Howington is preceded in death by a brother, Hank Howington, and his wife, Barbara Fulcher Howington.
Survivors include a daughter, Allison Romines and her husband Ryan of Gillsville; two sons, Shane Howington and his wife Rachel of Carnesville and Cliff Howington of Hartwell; stepdaughter, Brook Rooks and her husband Scott of Jefferson;  special friend, Nita Nix of Commerce; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation is set for Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with a time of remembrance beginning at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
In charge pf arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
