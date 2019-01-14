Walter Terry Walls, 64, of Danielsville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Walls was born in Athens, on September 25, 1954, son of the late Walter Thomas Walls and the late Helen Joyce Beard Walls. He worked as a paramedic having worked in Franklin, Jackson, Clarke, Stephens and DeKalb counties and a guest member of the Harrison McCreary VFW Post.
Survivors include his brother, Sam Walls of Lavonia; and sister, Polly Walls Penson of Danielsville.
Funeral services for Mr. Walls: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. W. C. Bentley and David Carey officiating. Interment to follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 6-8 p.m.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga.
Walter Terry Walls (01-11-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry