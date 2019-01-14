Hazel McColm McClain (01-11-19)

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Hazel McColm McClain, 73, of Jefferson.
After suffering from a rare condition known as Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (P.S.P.), she succumbed peacefully into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Mrs. McClain was a native of Miami, Fla., born to Floyd and Mittie Mae McColm. In 1963, she graduated from Miami-Jackson High School. Following that, she earned an associate’s degree from Miami-Dade Community College. After graduating from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, she taught first grade at Miami-Park Elementary School, until starting her family. She then took on her most important life’s work of being a loving mother, wife and homemaker. She did briefly return to the workforce when her children were older. In Ft. Lauderdale, she worked at Gunther & Whitaker Law Firm, and at Fayette Medical Clinic in Fayetteville. Much like Ruth in the Bible, wherever her husband’s work took them across the country, she willingly followed, and made each new home a place filled with the love of Christ. She was an active member of her church(es), most recently First Baptist of Jefferson.
Mrs. McClain is survived by her husband, Stan, of Jefferson; daughter, Cheri Morgan and her spouse Mark of Fayetteville, Georgia and son, Cory McClain of Darden, Tennessee. She also has two grandchildren, McKenzie and Liam Morgan whom she dearly loved.
Celebration of life service: Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Annex. (GPS address: 84 Institute Avenue, Jefferson, Georgia 30549) Dr. Michael Helms to officiate.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the Annex an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to either the Gideons International (Jackson West Camp, P.O. Box 755, Jefferson, Georgia 30549) or the American Parkinson’s Disease Association (adpa@adpaparkinson.org)
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Hazel McColm McClain (01-11-19)
