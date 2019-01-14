Bobby Orr, 62, of Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
Mr. Orr was born in Gainesville, Georgia, a son to Mrs. Mauldine Orr of Lula, and the late W.C. Orr. Mr. Orr was a heavy equipment operator with Jim Young Construction and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Sandra Brooks Orr of Hoschton; son, Joseph Benny Brooks and his wife Bonnie of St. Johns, Ari.; daughter, Stacey Rymer and her husband Keith of Asheville, N.C., Melissa Smith and her husband Raymond of Statham, Kellie Yvonne Ledford and her husband Jerry of Hoschton; grandchildren, Derek Brooks, Chelsie Montford, Caroline Brooks, Rebecca Buckner, Walker Smith, Cody Ledford, Wyatt Ledford, Isabella Ledford, Jackson Ledford; sister, Rachel Bates of Sylvia, N.C.; brothers, Jack Orr, Billy Orr, Jimmy Orr; sisters, Mary Rogers, Kathy Baugh; brother, Andy Orr; sisters, Carolyn Hilton, Clara Mae Savage, Martha Edge all of Gainesville; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Service: Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at 11a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Johnny Hayes and Calvin Gooch officiating.
Visitation: Tuesday, Jan. 15, from 4-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com