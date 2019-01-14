Laura Lynn Ryan (12-28-18)

Laura Lynn Ryan, 37, of Dacula, passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Laura is survived by her husband, Blake Dunn of Smyrna; parents, Tom and Janet Ryan of Dacula; grandfather, William Casey of Athens; brother, Shaun Ryan of Marietta; sister, Jennifer Ryan of Athens; niece Keira Ryan; and several aunts and uncles.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517 is in charge of arrangements.
