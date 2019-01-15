A Pendergrass man was killed Monday after being stabbed during a dispute.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the dispute in progress at 29 JS Williamson Ct., Nicholson.
Jonathan Eric Walls, 33, of Pendergrass, had been stabbed multiple times. Walls was transported to Piedmont Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Brandon Thomas Crane, 33, of Nicholson, was arrested at the scene. Crane is currently in the Jackson County Jail being held on the charge of murder.
Pendergrass man killed, Nicholson man charged for murder
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry