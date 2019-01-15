Mark Passed away Jan. 6, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his Father Charles Riley Massey.
Survived by his mother, Myran Massey Lewis, and his step-father, Rickey Kobres; four sisters, Renita Alexander of Canon, and Regina Higdon, Rita Mcdaniel, and Renea Haulk all of Winder; daughter, Amanda Massey of Auburn and son Charlie Massey of Hoschton; four granddaughters Angel, Alexis, Robbie and Savannah; five nieces, Tabatha and Tasha Massey, Chasity Browning, Erica Alexander and Clorissa Haulk; five nephews, Chad, Matthew, and Nathan Haulk, James Mcdaniel and Donny Alexander; 15 great-nieces and nephews, Jasmine and Ariel Bowling, Jada Aldrich, Andrew Gibson and Layla Massey, Keri, Destiny, and Skarlet Thurmond, Haylee, LillyAnna, and Brycen Browning, Clayton Smith, Rilley and Haiden Alexander and Altan Whelchel; six aunts, Willie Herman, Janete Cleveland, Kay Meadows, Frances Brown, Marsha Brown and Faye Brown; and three uncles, Len and Don Brown and Bobby Medows.
Services for Mark were set to be held at Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services (500 Harbins Rd. NW, Lilburn).
Visitation: Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, from 3-6 p.m.
Funeral: Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, visitation from 1-2 p.m., service from 2-3 p.m. and burial from 3-4 p.m.
Marcus (Mark) Dwayne Massey (01-06-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry