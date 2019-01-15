Larry Wayne Bray (01-11-19)

Larry Wayne Bray, 74, of Comer, died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Larry was born in Crawford to the late Henry and Lorine Kitchens Bray.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jerrie Booth Bray; son, Wayne Bray; and siblings, Vernon Bray, Lewis Miller, James Bray, Dorsey Bray, Billy Bray, Seneca Bray, Norman Bray and Katherine Stowe.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Carey of Hartwell, and Sherry Saxon of Comer; brother, Ferrell Bray; grandchildren, Josh Worley, Dusty Carey, Cory(Melissa) Childers, and Natalie Saxon; and great-grandchildren, Aubree, Caylan, Gavin, Kayleighann, Bentley, Maggie, Abby, Amelia, Emma and Ava.
Visitation: The family to receive friends Sunday, Jan. 13, from 7-9 p.m.
Funeral service: Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Burial to follow the service at Colbert Cemetery.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
