The Banks County Lady Leopards’ first loss of the season came at the hands of Putnam County, last month.
The game was a close one as Putnam County won on a pair of free throws. On Tuesday night in Homer, the Lady Leopards (16-3, 6-2 Region 8-AA) avenged the region loss with a 62-56 win.
Heather Vaughan led the team with 22 points. Amber Williams and Jaycie Bowen scored 12 points apiece. Kailynn Gilstrap added 10 points.
Head coach Steven Shedd said after the win that his team had this week “checked off” on the schedule. The reason: games against Putnam and Rabun counties. Both teams defeated Banks County earlier in the season.
“I was very happy with the win,” Shedd said. “I felt like we started out on fire.
“A little bit surprised that they came out and ran a different defense than they did the first (game).”
The fast start, plus the change in the Putnam County defense, helped springboard the Lady Leopards to a 24-point first quarter. They started the game on a 12-0 run.
“I felt like the girls were very balanced today, to have two of our best shooters in double figures, and two girls underneath the basket in double figures, speaks a lot to the balance of the team,” Shedd explained. “Our goal is always to play inside-outside basketball, and that’s what we did today.”
Vaughan scored 11 points in the opening quarter. Bowen scored eight and the Lady Leopards led 24-10 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Lady Leopards’ offense hit the proverbial wall and scored only seven points. Meanwhile, Putnam County scored 13 points to cut the Lady Leopards’ lead to 31-23 at halftime.
Gilstrap heated up in the third quarter. She opened the quarter with five-straight points including a 3-pointer. She scored seven of the team’s 12 third-quarter points. Pollie Simpson had a basket and Vaughan hit a 3-pointer. The lead was still eight, 43-35, going into the fourth quarter.
The lead ranged from three to 10 points in the fourth quarter. Williams scored the opening two buckets to push the lead to 47-40. After Putnam County cut the deficit to three points, 47-44, Gilstrap hit a 3-pointer to give her group a six-point breather.
After a Williams 2-pointer, plus a Putnam County 3-pointer, Vaughan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to turn a four-point advantage into a 10-point advantage. Putnam County, however, rallied to within four points with 1:41 left in the game, but buckets from Williams, Bowen, and a free throw from Kennedy Smith, secured the win.
The Lady Leopards travel to Rabun County Friday night. The last time the two teams met, Rabun County hit a 3-pointer with under five seconds left to win the game.
“I don’t think there’s much you can say about it,” Shedd said. “It’s Rabun and Banks County.
“We’ve had some tight, great games. It has turned into a great rivalry. It’s fun. I think it’s something that everybody looks forward to when that time rolls around.”
Shedd added his group isn’t “intimidated” playing Rabun County on the road.
“We usually play well up there,” Shedd said. “We’re actually looking forward to it.
“We can’t wait. We’re going to get out there on the floor the next couple of days and practice. We’ve got a gameplan that we’re going to try and follow through on it. We’re going to do the best we can and see how it turns out on Friday.”
