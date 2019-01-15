Tuesday night’s game with St. Pius X was supposed to be a close game. The Red Raiders were supposed to grind their way to victory against a Golden Lion team at the top of the Region 8-4A standings.
But instead, Kayla McPherson scored 41 points, Jordan Bailey recorded another double-double and the Madison County student section suffocated the St. Pius team with noise and energy in the third quarter. The Red Raiders stomped the Golden Lions 86-53 to force a three-way tie for first place in the region.
“That’s a team I recognize,” said head coach Dan Lampe about how his team played Tuesday as opposed to last week in the loss to North Oconee. “Hopefully we’ll make North Oconee an anomaly game that we learn from and come back. They [St. Pius] tried to pack it in, went triangle-two on us, box-and-one. They tried every defense there is out there. But when we’re hitting shots, moving the ball well with a purpose, good things will happen.
“The smallest gap, she [McPherson] can get through. She’s impossible to stop getting to the rim. But I felt this was a good team effort, offensively, defensively. I felt we really distributed the ball well, did well on defense, did what we needed to do.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL: McPherson drops 41, leads Red Raiders to stomping of St. Pius
