The boys’ basketball team of Madison County kept their game with St. Pius X as close as they could for much of the first quarter, even cutting the lead margin down to just one point and tying the score on a couple of occasions.
But the Golden Lions offense found ways to score points while the Red Raiders had too many scoreless possessions. By the end of the first quarter, St. Pius extended their lead to 24-13. At halftime, they were up 44-25 and the final score ended up being 79-48.
The loss drops Madison County back to third place in the Region 8-4A standings behind St. Pius and Stephens County. The Indians only loss so far was to St. Pius 71-47. The Red Raiders lost their first game with them 85-77 earlier in the season. Free throws doomed the Raiders in that game, but since then, foul shooting has become somewhat of a strength for them. They meet again this Friday in Danielsville.
Next week, Madison County hosts Oconee County and North Oconee. They have defeated both schools this month on the road by close margins.
BOYS BASKETBALL: Red Raiders fall in region battle against St. Pius
