The last time the Madison County duals wrestling team earned a spot at the State Duals, most wrestlers on the current team weren’t even born.
The current high school building hadn’t been approved by the school board; the football field was still grass and the team has changed practice locations a few times; the baseball and softball teams still shared a field; the dome wasn’t a thought; and no Madison County wrestler had ever won an individual State Championship.
A lot has changed in the 17 years since the Red Raiders last made the State Duals. But the program no longer has to think about everything that’s changed, because Saturday, they were the ones who forced the change. With lopsided triumphs over Oconee County and Stephens County at the Region 8-4A Duals, the Madison County produced a second-place finish, cementing their spot in the 4A State Duals this weekend in Macon.
But by 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Madison County hadn’t earned anything. A loss to North Oconee in the Region Championship Game and Stephens County’s win over Oconee County in the consolation semi-finals meant the Red Raiders had to wrestle one more dual against the Indians. The match couldn’t have gone any better for Madison County. They responded from the loss well and trounced Stephens on route to a 55-21 win.
“It’s the maturity I was proud of,” said head coach Richie Houston. “We lose in the finals and realized Stephens would beat Oconee. We turned it into a bar brawl. It was an emotional roller coaster.”
The team didn’t have a whole lot of time to celebrate however. They took Sunday off, but returned to work Monday and Tuesday. They left for Macon on Wednesday and will wrestle their first State Duals match against Woodward Academy on Thursday.
WRESTLING: Madison County snaps 17-year State Duals drought with second place finish at region
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry