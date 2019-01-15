In the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game vs. Putnam County, Pierce Martin hit three 3-pointers for the Banks County Leopards. Little did anyone know his nine points were just the appetizer to the main course over the next three quarters.
Behind seven more 3-pointers, Martin hit a total of 10 3-pointers to help lead the Leopards in an 82-33 rout of Putnam County. Martin scored 30 points to lead the team. Carl Cleveland added 14 points and 21 rebounds. The Leopards (11-8, 6-2 Region 8-AA) totaled 50 rebounds.
Wes Ledford had 11 points. Clay Gosnell and Noah Rylee added eight points apiece.
“Pierce stepped up and played well tonight,” head coach Mike Cleveland said. “I thought, as a team, we took what they gave us.
“We moved the ball well and had some more guys step up. We’ve got to have that down the stretch.”
Cleveland admitted the team had its head down after the loss at Social Circle last Friday.
“We had a very intense practice yesterday,” Cleveland said. “Really proud of how we responded tonight.”
Putnam County double-teamed Carl Cleveland throughout the game.
“I think a lot of people are going to scheme for us and try to take him away,” Cleveland said. “That’s smart.
“I don’t blame those guys, but that’s a good opportunity for the (other) guys to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to get some wide-open looks,’ and step up and knock them down. If we do that, shoot the way we did tonight, we played pretty good tonight. Really pleased with the effort. I thought we played physical and mentally thought we did what we had to do to get the win, so very pleased after that loss to Social (Circle) to bounce back like this.”
Cleveland said it will take a “great effort” to get the road win Friday night at Rabun County.
“It’s going to take an effort very similar to this,” he said, referencing the Putnam County win.
Behind Martin’s three first-quarter 3-pointers, Gosnell hit two of his own. The Leopards led 22-10 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Cleveland and Martin scored all 11 of the Leopards’ points. Cleveland started the quarter with a 3-pointer, then hit a 2-pointer. After a 10-0 run by Putnam County cut the lead to 27-20, Martin hit back-to-back 3-pointers to send the Leopards into halftime with a 33-20 lead.
The Leopards outscored Putnam County 49-13 in the second half. The third quarter was the catalyst to the massive lead. The Leopards outscored Putnam County 31-10. Six different Leopards scored in the quarter, led by Cleveland and Martin. Both scored nine points apiece. Ledford scored six in the quarter. Rylee, Gosnell and Dakota Orr scored the other seven points.
The Leopards outscored Putnam County 18-3 in the fourth quarter. After Putnam County opened the quarter with a 3-pointer, the Leopards closed the game on an 18-0 run. Martin hit his final two 3-pointers in the fourth.
