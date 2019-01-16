Basketball: Wildcats looking for better results in second half of region play

Apalachee boys basketball coach Ty Rowland believes his team is capable of beating anyone in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA. But slow starts in games against Dacula, Gainesville and Lanier have come back to haunt the Wildcats, who are 2-3 in region play entering the second half of the 8-AAAAAA slate.
In Friday’s home game against Lanier, the Wildcats (9-11 overall) fell behind 10-0 right off the bat, trailed 18-3 at one point in the first quarter and were down 41-26 at the half. They clawed their way back into the game in the third quarter as Jamonte Wallace’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer tied the game at 45-45 entering the final period. But the Longhorns regrouped and went on a 20-8 run over the final eight minutes to claim the 65-53 win.
“In order for us to beat these teams, we’ve got to put it together for a whole 32 minutes,” Rowland said. “The biggest thing for us is the start. We’ve put together a lot of good second halves this year where we’ve realized we’ve got to wake up. But at some point, that strong push we’re making in the third quarter starts to fizzle away. It’s not by changing anything. We’re sticking with what we do, but when you turn up that intensity so much to get back in a game, it wears on you down the stretch.”
After struggling to defend in the first half, the Wildcats clamped down on Lanier in the third quarter, holding the Longhorns to just four points. A 14-0 run cut the deficit all the way down to 43-42, and then Wallace, who scored a team-high 22 points, sent the gym into a frenzy when he drained the 3-pointer at the end of the quarter to cap a 9-point period.
The Wildcats had a couple of opportunities to take the lead early in the fourth but couldn’t get the shots to fall. At that point, Lanier’s Sion James took over the game, scoring 11 of his game-high 27 points to help the Longhorns (11-6, 3-0 entering Tuesday’s matchup with Gainesville) pull away.
James hit a 3-pointer with 4:12 remaining that put the Longhorns up 51-47, and then after a Wildcat turnover and breakaway, he put back a rebound on a missed layup to boost the lead to six.
Jehloni James’ 3-pointer with 1:15 left gave Lanier a 61-51 edge and proved to be the ultimate dagger.
“I thought defensive execution hurt us in the fourth quarter,” Rowland said. “But it goes back to the start. If we don’t get in a 10-0 hole right off, we go neck and neck the whole way and the game’s completely different. But we weren’t awake to start. We turned the ball over to start and weren’t playing with the same intensity defensively. We did a good job of coming out of the hole, but our push was too little too late.”
Apalachee was also hurt by the loss of senior AJ Millbrooks, who exited the game halfway through the fourth quarter when the Wildcats were down just 48-47.
“AJ is probably the scrappiest guy on the team in that he just gets stuff done, whether it’s a steal, taking a charge, getting a rebound or finishing nicely at the rim,” Rowland said. “He provides that energy you need at the end of a tight game where there’s a scramble and he does things that are special. By no means is that an excuse for why we lost, but it would have been nice to have him. He’s one of the best I’ve seen at kicking it into that extra gear. He’s got a knack for it.”
Coming back off a short rest, the Wildcats struggled in a non-region home game Saturday afternoon against Jefferson, losing 80-48. The Wildcats trailed just 34-29 at the break, but they were outscored 26-7 by the Dragons in the third quarter as Jefferson pulled away.
Apalachee also struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 2-of-22 (9 percent) on 3-point attempts. Wallace led the Wildcats again with 18 points. Brayson Hayes finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats got back on track Tuesday with a 53-50 home region win over Habersham Central thanks to Wallace’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, but Rowland said he wasn’t satisfied with the way the team played. Rayne Knowles led the Wildcats with 13 points, while Wallace finished with 12 and Hayes had 10.
The Wildcats will begin their second run through region play Friday when they host Dacula at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday they’ll visit crosstown rival Winder-Barrow at 7:30 p.m. Rowland hopes the team can get back on track with more complete performances down the stretch.
“We’ve got to find a way to do it for 32 minutes,” he said. “We haven’t been able to do that yet, but to me that means it’s coming. We’re making strides and if we can put together a whole game with intensity and the desire to win, then we can be dangerous.
“Our goal has always been to be playing our best basketball come February and playoff time.”
Apalachee girls lose to Lanier
The Apalachee girls also started off slowly Friday and couldn’t recover in a 64-44 loss to the Lady Longhorns.
After trailing 22-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Wildcats cut the lead down to nine at 35-26 at the half and got as close as 35-29 early in the third when Nakia Hooks scored, drew a foul and connected on her free throw attempt. But Nala Lawrence’s 3-pointer with 3:47 left in the period pushed Lanier’s lead back to 10 and ignited a 17-2 run that put the contest out of reach.
Apalachee’s Joanna Gross led all scorers with 16 points, while Nakia Hooks added 11. Lanier had four players reach double figures — Mekala Fuller (15), Lawrence (12), Christabel Ezumah (11) and Taylor Stanley (10).
The Lady Wildcats are now 6-14 overall after losing 56-42 to Jefferson at home Saturday and 40-35 to Habersham on Tuesday, which dropped them to 0-5 in region play.
Hooks scored 19 points against Habersham and became the program’s all-time leading scorer, passing Saboyce Shelton.
Apalachee will resume play Friday at home against Dacula, starting at 6 p.m.
Basketball: Wildcats looking for better results in second half of region play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry