BOC approves request for magistrate judge

A request from Banks County magistrate judge Ivan Mote for part-time help in his office was approved by the board of commissioners at the Jan. 8 meeting.
The BOC approved $5,560 to be used through June 30 for a part-time magistrate judge position. The BOC will address the position again at budget hearings to determine if funds will be provided after the end of the year. For the 2019-2020 budget year, the amount needed to fund this position would be $9,120.
Mote provided a letter from the Superior Court judges supporting his request.
“The Superior Court judges of the Piedmont Judicial Circuit have reviewed and assessed your proposal to our court for approval of an additional part-time associate judge to assist with your court’s calendar and administration needs,” chief judge Joe Booth wrote in a letter to Mote. “We appreciate your thorough analysis and detailed informative data that you prepared and provided to our court concerning this request. We feel that your request for an additional part-time associate judge is warranted and at a Superior Court judge’s meeting on Nov. 30, we unanimously approved your request.”
For more information from the BOC meeting, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
