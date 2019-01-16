A controversial request for a RaceTrac convenience store in Braselton was pulled last week. But developers don’t plan to drop the issue completely.
RaceTrac requested a conditional use for the convenience store to locate on a little over 2 acres on Thompson Mill Rd. at Hwy. 211. Developers also asked for a change to the planned unit development conditions to eliminate a requirement that buildings be two-story or fake two-story.
Julie Sellers, who spoke for RaceTrac, noted the application has been a “topic of conversation for quite some time.” This is the second time a RaceTrac has been proposed at the site and the most recent requests were granted a handful of public hearing deferrals throughout 2018.
“RaceTrac is still very much interested in this property. RaceTrac still very much intends to and desires to develop this parcel,” Sellers said.
For the full story, see the Jan. 16, 2019 issue of The Braselton News.
RaceTrac off table, for now
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry