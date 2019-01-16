Braselton leaders held off on a vote Monday night for an automotive repair center.
The Braselton Town Council deferred a vote on a conditional use permit for NTW, LLC, which wants to open an auto repair center on a little over 1 acre at 2137 Friendship Rd. Council members requested more time to consider additional information about noise that was presented by NTW.
For the full story, see the Jan. 16, 2019 issue of The Braselton News.
Automotive repair request deferred
