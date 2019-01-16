BOE buys emergency alert system

The Jefferson City School System will soon have a new emergency alert system that will blanket the system’s four campuses. A small card will be carried by system employees that will be able to broadcast emergency alerts and in the case of a serious incident, put the system on lockdown.
The Jefferson Board of Education approved the $165,000 system last week after months of searching for a way to improve the system’s emergency response network.

For the full story, see the Jan. 16, 2019 issue of The Jackson Herald.
