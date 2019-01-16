The Jefferson City School System will soon have a new emergency alert system that will blanket the system’s four campuses. A small card will be carried by system employees that will be able to broadcast emergency alerts and in the case of a serious incident, put the system on lockdown.
The Jefferson Board of Education approved the $165,000 system last week after months of searching for a way to improve the system’s emergency response network.
For the full story, see the Jan. 16, 2019 issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOE buys emergency alert system
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry