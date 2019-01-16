Cindy McDaniel Atkinson, 55, of Bethlehem, passed away on Jan. 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Jean McDaniel.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Eric Atkinson, Bethlehem; children, Jennifer and Rayan Latham, Bethlehem, Clifford Atkinson, Greenville, S.C., and Bryan Lofton, Houston, Texas; grandson, Ian Latham; father, J.M. McDaniel, Winder; one brother; four sisters; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Atkinson was born November 21, 1963, in Atlanta. She was a 1981 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. She was a claims adjuster with Priamerica Ins. Company and of the Baptist faith.
Funeral Services: Jan. 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Neil Butler officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Jan. 16, 2019, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.
Cindy McDaniel Atkinson (01-13-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry