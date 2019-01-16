Statham City Council OKs change on ordinance approvals

The Statham City Council on Tuesday approved a change, by a 3-2 vote, for approving ordinances on one instead of two readings.
The change would require all elected officials to be present for a vote and for all to be supportive of the changes.
Council member Perry Barton made the motion to approve the change and it was seconded by council member Eddie Jackson. Council member Hattie Thrasher also approved it.
Council members Dwight McCormic and Betty Lyle opposed the change.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell told the council at its work session last week most counties in the area “don’t do two readings anymore.”
Mitchell also said the suggestion was his to make the change, not anyone’s on the council.
Catherine Corken and Tammy Crawley spoke against the change, saying residents should have the chance to understand the substance of an ordinance and 30 days might be required for that.
Crawley said “some citizens” feel like the council “is trying to cut us off” with its procedures.
Mitchell told the council the change is “really not necessary.” He said the council could have a called council meeting in a week to make needed changes.
McCormic said later in the meeting “things develop over 30 days” and that time is “more often than not” needed.
He said at the work session “I just don’t see a need” for one reading instead of two.
Corkren also told the council its meeting Tuesday night did not meet the requirements of the state’s open meetings law and was illegal.
She contended the state law requires an agenda to be posted for any meeting farther in advance than Statham does.
She argued that the agenda, which was little changed from the work session agenda, was not posted until 5 p.m. the day before the meeting.
Corkren also said she makes open records requests and pays charges that are far more than the city should make. She said she pays an hour and a half in labor for Sam Powell, the public works director, to make a copy of a video of the council meeting. She said residents should have “free and open access” to all city meetings and they could be posted on the city’s Facebook page.
McCormic said “the load” Corkren placed on city workers with her open records requests create backlogs of work. She insisted that “every open records request made by me” is sent to Mitchell for approval, which she called “not required or necessary.”
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Jan. 16 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
