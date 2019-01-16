Pettus looks forward to building process at East Jackson

New East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus said he embraces the building process and will look to restore an Eagle football program with two wins over the past two years.
Pettus, who comes to East Jackson after eight seasons at Belleville West High School in Illinois, spoke to members of the East Jackson community Sunday and shared his plans moving forward.
“Is it going to be hard? Absolutely, it’s going to be hard, but the best things in life are worth working for, and I enjoy the building process because you can hang your hat on somethings,” Pettus said.
For starters, Pettus will put a high premium on the weight program at East Jackson. The coach has served as the head of strength and conditioning at previous stops in his career and said the weight room will be a cornerstone of the East Jackson program.
“We’ve got to love the weight room,” Pettus said.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
