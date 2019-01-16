Streaks are made to be broken, but the Jefferson wrestlers hope that old adage doesn’t end up applying to them this year.
With a string of 17-straight dual state championships hanging in the balance, the Dragons enter this year’s tournament under very rare circumstances: a team in the bracket has already beaten them.
Defending Class AAA dual champion North Hall topped Jefferson (which dropped down to Class AAA this season) 42-20 in December at the Smoky Mountain Duals. As a result, the Trojans hold the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA bracket.
But it’s not just North Hall with which the Dragons must contend. On Jefferson’s side of the bracket is undefeated Sonoraville, the defending Class AAA traditional champions.
“It’s very tough,” Thurmond said when asked if this was the staunchest bracket the Dragons have faced. “It’s up there with all of them.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
History hangs in the balance: Jefferson wrestlers face huge undertaking at state duals to keep title streak alive
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry