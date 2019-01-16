WRESTLING: Panthers ready ‘to go to war’ in Macon

The Class AAA bracket at the state duals will be stacked with state-championship programs like North Hall, Jefferson and Sonoraville, and that’s fine with Jackson County coach Jason Powers.
Powers embraces that challenge as his team gets set to compete in the state duals in Macon this week. The three-day tournament begins Thursday.
“Shoot, it’s a tough classification, but you’re not going to find an easy classification,” he said. “We want to do something well and show that, hey, we’ve accomplished something. So, we want the challenge. We’re going to go down to Macon; we’re going to go to war. We’ll see what happens. I think we’re capable of a top four finish, if not higher.”
Powers was encouraged by what he saw from his team in a 43-21 area duals finals loss to Jefferson Friday night. When asked about the competition that awaits at state, Powers said he was “confident in our kids.”
