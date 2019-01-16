Brannon resigns as JCCHS softball coach

Jackson County softball coach Chad Brannon has ended an impressive two-year stint with the program, resigning due to family reasons.
Branon went 48-22, guiding the Panthers to the Elite Eight in Columbus in 2017 and the Sweet 16 this past season.
Brannon, who is a single father, said the move will allow him to spend more time with his daughters.
“I always tried to coach with the greater good in mind, and that’s what this is about,” said Brannon, who has been coaching for 18 years.
Brannon will also resign from his assistant baseball coaching duties.
Under Brannon, the softball program went 28-9 in 2017, won the Region 8-AAA title and made its first trip to Columbus since 2012. The team was strong again in 2018, going 20-13 and rising to a No. 1 ranking during the middle of the year. The Panthers reached the second round of the playoffs, where they pushed Calhoun — winner of three state titles in four years — to a three-game series before falling in the rubber game to end the season.
Brannon spoke fondly of his time with the Jackson County softball program.
“Oh, yeah, Jackson County is definitely a great place,” he said. “I worked my whole career to be in charge and I go it. We had two really good seasons. It’s a prime job. I’m sure he’s (athletic director Brad Hayes) already gotten interest.”
The Panthers will graduate seven seniors but Brannon expects continued success from the program.
“There’s a lot of talent coming,” he said. “The middle school is really strong.”
Brannon will continue to work in the Jackson County School System as a sixth-grade science teacher at West Jackson Middle School.
He also hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching one day.
“I’m sure in about five to 10 years when they’re older," Brannon said, referring to his children, "I’ll get back into it in some way."
